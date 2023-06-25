Brazil Agencyi

Palmeiras and Botafogo star in the most interesting confrontation of the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship, as it involves the leader and vice-leader of the competition. A National Radio broadcasts this ball game live, which will be played from 4 pm (Brasília time) this Sunday (25) at Allianz Parque.

Despite coming from their first defeat in the competition (from 1 to 0 to Bahia last Wednesday), Palmeiras comes to the confrontation strong. Classified for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil (where it will play against São Paulo) and with a place assured, in advance, in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, Verdão is the runner-up of the Brazilian with 22 points.

For the game against the leader of the competition, the expectation is that the Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira will make some changes in the starting lineup. Goalkeeper Weverton, midfielder Raphael Veiga and striker Rony, who served the Brazilian national team during Data Fifa, should replace, respectively, Marcelo Lomba, Bruno Tabata and Endrick.

On the left side, Uruguayan Piquerez, who was with his country’s national team, replaces Vanderlan. In addition, coach Abel Ferreira will have to deal with the absence of Gabriel Menino, who is suspended. In this case, Colombian Richard Ríos should be given an opportunity. With that, Palmeiras’ starting lineup should be: Weverton; Mayke, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Zé Rafael, Richard Ríos and Raphael Veiga; Arthur, Dudu and Ron.

Leader of the Brazilian Championship with 27 points, Botafogo arrives motivated for the confrontation, especially after opening a five-point advantage over Palmeiras in the last round, in which they defeated Cuiabá by 1-0 away from home, even with an average performance. This points difference leaves Alvinegro in a very comfortable situation this Sunday, because, even losing to Verdão, they will still maintain the leadership of the Brazilian.

However, to be able to leave with a positive result against Palmeiras away from home, the team led by the Portuguese Luís Castro may have to deal with a big problem, the embezzlement of defender Adryelson, who did not complete the game against Cuiabá because of pain in the groin. With that, one of Glorioso’s main names in the season will be evaluated before the game.

In this way, Botafogo must enter the field with the following formation: Lucas Perri; Di Plácido, Adryelson (Philipe Sampaio), Cuesta and Hugo; Marlon Freitas, Tchê Tchê and Eduardo; Junior Santos, Tiquinho Soares and Victor Sá.

