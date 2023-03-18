Palmeiras beat Bahia by 3-0, on Friday night (17th) at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, to take the lead in the Série A1 do Brasileiro Feminino with ten points after four matches. The Steel Tricolor remains in eighth position with four points.

Palestrinas Show at Allianz Parque! Amanda Gutierres, Duda Santos and Yamila scored for @Palmeiras_FEM! pic.twitter.com/Czp1mX5tyI — Brasileirão Feminino Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) March 18, 2023

The Palestrinas, who commanded the confrontation from the first minute, opened the scoring in the 40th minute of the first half, when Duda Santos gave a deep pass to Amanda Gutierres, who dominated and hit for coverage when the opposing goalkeeper came out to score a beautiful goal.

The second came four minutes into the final stage, when Argentinian Yamila Rodríguez played for Duda Santos, who hit from the left, crossed, to put the ball in the bottom of Bahia’s goal. And the striker born in Argentina gave final numbers to the marker in the 26th minute, with a finish from inside the area.

Flamengo triumph

Another team to triumph this Friday was Flamengo. Playing at the Luso-Brasileiro stadium, the girls from Gávea beat Atlético-MG 1-0 with a goal by Giovanna Crivelari. The victory left Rubro-Negro in fourth place with nine points. The Avengers were in 12th position with three points.