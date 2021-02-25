Life is moments. And although Rafael Santos Borré feels happy and comfortable living in Argentina and playing in River, there are moments that can change the roads. And those moments appear in which you have to make decisions. And the Colombian would have already taken it after the millionaire and irresistible offer that Palmeiras made him through an emissary he sent to Buenos Aires to fulfill this mission. The scorer of the Gallardo cycle is one step away from leaving River.

There was a key meeting in the last hours. It was on Wednesday evening at Borré’s house, who was the host of the representative who coordinates his procedures in the country and the Palmeiras emissary. In the meeting, Borré was remarked on the intention of having him on the squad and of making him a five-year contract with an exorbitant sum of dollars per year that he could not win here nor would he be close to winning it either.

As he could know Clarion, Borré was not only enthusiastic about the proposal but he would have already given the go-ahead to accept it. Yes indeed, at all times he remarked that he does not want to leave Núñez without leaving a dollar for River. That is why he stated that he is willing to give up money so that the Millionaire institution enters a certain amount for its possible future transfer. And he would have even asked the Palmeiras emissary to use part of the money they offer him to financially compensate Núñez’s club.

In that sense, Palmeiras will have to negotiate with River. Then, the Brazilian club, to ensure the forward, would have to pay 3.5 million euros (a little more than 4 million dollars) that the Núñez club has to transfer to Atlético de Madrid to ensure 25% of the token and that the player is not free and give extra money to the Udaondo treasury and Figueroa Alcorta enters an amount equal to or close to 3.5 million euros that he disbursed in mid-2017 to acquire half of the Colombian pass and thus recover the investment.

Negotiations between River and Borré took a long time because the striker does not finish closing what River offers him, as they trusted from his environment. And in Núñez they believe that there should be an effort from the player since the leadership managed to gather in the last time the 3.5 million euros that they are obliged to pay to buy 25% more of the pass to Atlético de Madrid, as stipulated in the contract between both clubs.

Palmeiras was not the only one interested in Borré. MLS’s Toronto scored it a while ago on a “discovery” list where they track the player and they “earn” the priority when buying it against other teams in that League, where the transfer market will end on June 1. If they take it, it would be as a designated player. And they have the money to do it.

But the Brazilians accelerated and came with everything for him. Today, Borré is no longer that footballer who did not know if he had a compound last name or if Santos was his middle name when he arrived at River in the middle of 2017. It was a great bet from Gallardo. And after it took him a while to adapt, he grew a lot and ended up becoming the scorer of the Doll cycle with 47 goals.

Now (the pass market in Brazil opens on Monday) or in June, Borré will leave River. His paths lead to Brazilian football, specifically to the last champion of America, to whom he scored a goal in São Paulo in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores and who was given an advanced position from the VAR in the play that had ended in the goal. by Gonzalo Montiel. Paradoxes of fate, that club today offers a millionaire offer that is irresistible for any player and that is further enhanced by the weakened Argentine economy.

