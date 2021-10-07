Palmeiras went to the Independência stadium this Wednesday (6) and was defeated 2-1 by América-MG, which made them lose a position in the classification of the Brazilian Championship.

With the setback away from home, Verdão fell to third position, with the same 39 points as Flamengo, who took the vice-leadership. Coelho reached the 10th position with the victory, with 30 points.

Palmeiras even opened the scoreboard in the first half, in the 26th minute, with Rony. But, after the break, América-MG improved and turned. However, before tying, Coelho wasted a penalty kick, with Felipe Azevedo in the 15th minute.

At 27 minutes, Coelho finally opened the scoring, with Patric with a nice cross kick. And the victory of the Minas Gerais team came thanks to the perfect penalty kick, by Ademir, in the 47th minute.

Reencounter with the fans

Who had a very bad night was Fluminense, who lost 2-0 to Fortaleza at Maracanã in the game that marked Tricolor’s reunion with their fans.

FIIIIIIIIIIM OF GAME! WINMOOOOOOOOOO! Leão goes to Maracanã and beats Fluminense, 2-0, with goals from Benevenuto and Titi, in two assists by Crispim. With the victory, we reached 39 points in the 4th place of Brasileirão.#FLuxFOR #FortressEC #Brazilian pic.twitter.com/8zCnzfcEE7 — F(.)rtaleza Esp(.)rte Clube (@FortalezaEC) October 7, 2021

In front of more than 3,000 fans, the Laranjeiras team had the best opportunity of the first half, with a free kick from defender Danilo Barcelos, who stopped at the crossbar of the goal defended by Felipe Alves.

But, in the second half, Fortaleza showed efficiency in set-pieces and secured the victory thanks to headers from defenders Marcelo Benevenuto and Titi.

With the victory, Leão do Pici was in 4th place, with 39 points. Fluminense was in 9th with 32.

draw in the south

In the third match of this Wednesday, which started at 21:30, Grêmio tied with Cuiabá by 2-2 in Porto Alegre. Even away from home, Dourado opened the scoring in the 22nd minute of the first half with Max.

End of the game: #Guild 2×2 Cuiabá

With two goals from Alisson, we tied with Cuiabá here at the Arena. On Sunday, we will face Santos at Vila Belmiro, in another match for the #Brasileirão2021.

⚽ #GRExCUI #Let’s Tricolor pic.twitter.com/z4KPYxWL19 — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) October 7, 2021

After the break, Alisson tied for Tricolor in the 6th minute. However, at 33, Cuiabá was once again ahead, thanks to a goal scored by Marllon. But three minutes later Grêmio managed to equalize thanks to a new goal from Alisson.

The result left Grêmio in 17th position with 23 points and Dourado in 12th with 30.

