A title separates Palmeiras and São Paulo in the list of winners of the Paulista Championship. This Sunday (3), Verdão can reach the 24th cup and increase the distance to the rival and Tricolor has the chance to equal the opponent’s 23 titles. The second game of the final of the oldest state tournament in the country starts at 16:00 (Brasília time) at Allianz Parque, with live broadcast from National Radio.

São Paulo has an advantage for having won the first leg, last Wednesday (30), 3-1, in front of more than 60,000 fans (all tricolor) at Morumbi. Striker Jonathan Calleri (two) and midfielder Pablo Maia scored goals for Rogério Ceni’s team, who could be champion for the first time as coach of the club where he became an idol, while midfielder Raphael Veiga took a discount for Abel Ferreira’s men. .

Tricolor secures the cup even if they lose the Choque-Rei by a goal difference. Verdão needs to win by three or more goals to take the title during the 90 minutes. If the aggregate score of the match ends in a tie, the title decision will be on penalties.

The expectation is that up to 30,000 people from Palmeiras will attend the alviverde stadium, which will have its capacity reduced by between 25% and 30%, due to the assembly of the structure for the Maroon 5 band’s show, on Tuesday (5). The sector that is behind the north goal of Allianz Parque will have public restrictions, due to the installation of a stage.

The final opposes the finalists of the last Paulista. In 2021, the teams drew goalless at Allianz Parque in the first leg. On the way back, at home, São Paulo won 2-0, with midfielder Luan and striker Luciano hitting the net. The conquest ended a fast of almost nine years without titles for the Morumbi club. If they lift the cup again, Tricolor will be state champion again after 30 years.

If the trophy stays at Allianz Parque, Abel will isolate himself as the fourth most victorious coach in alviverde history, with five titles. In the club since November 2020, the Portuguese shares the post with the Uruguayans Ventura Cambón and Humberto Cambelli. He would also be one trophy away from equaling Luiz Felipe Scolari, third on the list (which is headed by Vanderlei Luxemburgo, with eight achievements).

At Palmeiras, the expectation is for Danilo to return to the starting lineup. The steering wheel did not play the fourth match due to trauma to his left thigh. If it’s 100%, he takes over the post that Jailson has been occupying. The likely lineup for Sunday will have: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Joaquín Piquerez; Danilo (Jailson), Zé Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga; Dudu and Ron.

Focus on the final! With Danilo on the field and technical training at the Football Academy, we continued the preparation for the decisive Shock-Rei ➤ https://t.co/hD3wUjV0mb#AvantiPalestra pic.twitter.com/addIN0Q02m — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) April 1, 2022

On the São Paulo side, the novelty may be the return of defender Robert Arboleda, who did not play in the previous game because he was with the Ecuadorian team in the World Cup Qualifiers. Rogério, however, can keep the team that won at Morumbi with: Jandrei; Rafinha, Diego Costa, Léo and Welington; Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Alisson and Igor Gomes; Eder and Jonathan Calleri.

