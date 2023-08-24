The international dream of Deportivo Pereira practically ended, and in the saddest way. The Colombian team made all the possible mistakes and ended up thrashed by Palmeiras, who beat them in terms of shirts and rank, with a practically irreplaceable 0-4.

You have to go back 20 years to find such a heavy defeat for a Colombian club at home: in 2003, América fell 5-1 against Santos in the group stage. And further back, a 1-5 win for Deportivo Cali against Nacional de Montevideo, in 1969.

The verdão controlled the match at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, which was bursting because the Pereirans were more excited than ever. However, Palmeiras only needed eleven minutes to turn the game into a matecana nightmare and practically end the series in their favor.

The VAR, protagonist

A penalty, taken by Raphael Veiga at 23′, paved the way for the Brazilian triumph. The play that generated it was discussed: Jhonny Vásquez brought down Rony on the edge of the area. The VAR reviewed it and notified the central judge, the Argentine Facundo Tello, that the blow was on the line.

Eight minutes later, Jimer Fory lost a ball going out of his field and Palmeiras began playing and playing around the area, until space appeared for Marcos Rocha to get the second, at 31.

Deportivo Pereira vs. palmeiras Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

At 34, Mayke got the third in a play in which Pereira failed in everything: Juan Sebastián Quintero lost a divided ball that goalkeeper Aldair Quintana put on him, who also tried to amend the mistake and left the goal uncovered. The Palmeiras players made a micro-soccer play to turn the win into a win.

In the second half, the game was more even, with Palmeiras determined to wait and preserve the result. Pereira tried to discount, but was powerless. The locals had already lost Arley Rodríguez due to injury and Adrián Balboa had already entered.The painful win was highlighted at minute 82, when Rony scored the 0-4, one-on-one with Quintana, after a spectacular filtered pass from Murilo, a central defender who dressed as a creation midfielder to increase humiliation and banish dreams of a Pereira feat in the Copa Libertadores.

Photo: See also Phoenix, what a blow: Durant out at least three weeks Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

The return game will be in Brazil, next Wednesday, August 30, in which Palmeiras hopes to confirm its qualification to the semifinal of the championship and stretch the overall result of the key with Pereira. It seems like a process for the Brazilians, three-time Libertadores champions, two of them recently, in 2020 and 2021. They go for everything for the crown.

SPORTS

With Soccerred