On a very cold night in Caxias do Sul, Palmeiras defeated Juventude by 3-0, this Saturday (21) at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, and entered the fight for the leadership of the Brazilian Championship once and for all.

ENGAGE FIFTH AND GO!

With goals from Zé Rafael, Rony and Gabriel Menino, we beat Juventude, reached the fifth consecutive victory in Rio Grande do Sul and completed 12 GAMES of invincibility! THE STAGI DECREE: IT IS # PORCONIGHT! #AvantiPalestra #JUVxPAL#JuntosNoBrasileirão pic.twitter.com/PsOdAu4KHp — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) May 21, 2022

After this triumph, and with the round still incomplete, the team led by Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira assumed, at least momentarily, the vice-leadership of the competition with 12 points. Juventud remains in the relegation zone, now in 18th position with six points.

Verdão started the match very well, as in their first clear opportunity, they opened the scoring. At eight minutes into the first half, Dudu received on the right wing and crossed to the entrance of the area, where Zé Rafael arrived, hitting with category to beat goalkeeper César.

Better in the match, Palmeiras expanded in the 30th minute, when Rony took advantage of hits and hits in the opponent’s area to just shore up the back of the goal with a lot of opportunism.

But who gave the final numbers to the score was Gabriel Menino, already at 46 of the second half, when he raised a poisonous ball in the area that ended up fooling César and dying in the back of the goal.

Draw in Vila Belmiro

Another team from São Paulo to enter the field this Saturday was Santos, who drew 0-0 with Ceará in Vila Belmiro. The result was controversial, as Peixe had a goal by Léo Baptistão’s forward that was badly annulled.