Palmeiras showed strength and defeated Cerro Porteño (Paraguay) by 2-1, on Thursday night (20) at the Morumbi stadium, to add their first three points in the 2023 edition of the Copa Libertadores. After this result, Verdão remains at the bottom of Group C, but tied in number of points with all opponents in the key.

Turnaround time! In Morumbi, the @Palmeiras turned the score and won the @CCP1912oficial 2-1, in the second round of CONMEBOL Group C #Liberators.#GloriaEterna pic.twitter.com/zU3Zo6gzSK — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) April 21, 2023

Even playing at home, the team led by the Portuguese Abel Ferreira did not find facilities, especially since they saw the opposing team open the scoring early. Just after four minutes Morales got rid of Gustavo Gómez and crossed for Churín, who tapped for a partial defense by Weverton. The ball then fell to Bobadilla, who pushed it into the back of the goal with a header.

The goal clearly destabilized Palmeiras, who only managed to reach the turnaround in the final stage. The equalizer came in the 18th minute. After Dudu lifted the ball in the area, Arthur finished with a cart to partially save goalkeeper Jean. However, defender Gustavo Gómez was attentive to take advantage of the rebound and hit first.

Verdão’s first triumph in the competition (which debuted with a 3-1 loss to Bolívar) was only guaranteed at 30 minutes. Artur crossed, Gustavo Gómez headed into the middle of the area and Rafael Navarro only had the trouble of pushing for the goal background. Now Palmeiras is back on the pitch for the competition on May 3rd, when they visit Barcelona in Guayaquil (Ecuador).