The betting house had offered R$270 million for a 3-year contract, which starts in 2025

THE Betnacional decided to withdraw the initial proposal he had made to Palm trees to become the master sponsor of the São Paulo club. The amounts offered would total R$270 million over the entire contract, lasting 3 years, starting on January 1, 2025. The annual amount to be transferred by the betting house would reach R$90 million per year.

THE Poder360 found that Betnacional withdrew its initial offer due to obstacles encountered during negotiations, such as difficulty in knowing who to discuss the matter with within the club for a “internal dispute” at Palmeiras. The negotiation dragged on for months. However, nothing prevents bet from presenting a new proposal.

Additionally, the proposal includes up to R$10 million per year in shared marketing for joint promotional activities, as well as bonuses for sports performance, with additional payments for winning titles. This would include:

Paulista Championship: R$3 million for the Paulistão;

Brazil Cup: R$ 7 million;

Brazilian Championship: R$ 10 million;

Libertadores Cup: R$15 million;

FIFA Club World Cup: R$25 million.

This digital newspaper contacted Palmeiras to find out if they are interested in commenting on the matter. In response, the club said that “the competition for the master sponsor from 2025 onwards is confidential and will not comment on the matter”.

If the partnership between Betnacional and Palmeiras were to go ahead, Crefisa –current master sponsor– would remain on the club’s uniform, but would no longer be printed in the center of the uniform, considered the main position.

Other companies in the betting sector are also interested in sponsoring Palmeiras. The offer comes amid debates among Palmeiras fans about the need to adjust the current sponsorship with Crefisa/Fam, which is worth around R$81 million per year.

Palmeiras’ contract with Crefisa began in 2015 and, over the years, the club has accumulated a considerable debt with the sponsor. The amounts owed to Crefisa are related to the signing of players financed by the sponsor, including athletes such as Luan, Guerra, Carlos Eduardo, Dudu and Borja.