05/26/2023 – 23:51

Palmeiras took the lead in the Brazilian Women’s Football Series A1 after defeating Flamengo by 1-0, on Friday night (26) at Luso-Brasileiro Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro. The only goal of the match came from striker Bia Zaneratto’s feet.

Friday, Palestrinas! With a goal by Bia Zaneratto, the @Palmeiras_FEM wins Flamengo and sleeps in the lead! pic.twitter.com/pqo2Qqocgz — Brasileirão Feminino Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) May 27, 2023

With the victory, Palestrinas reached 29 points, one more than vice-leader Corinthians, who will face Atlético-MG in this 13th round, starting at 11 am (Brasília time) next Sunday (28) at the stadium First of May, in São Bernardo do Campo. As for the red-black team, they fell to 3rd place in the standings, with 28 points.

After an initial stage in which caution was the keynote from side to side, Palmeiras took control of the actions after the break and reached the winning goal in the 16th minute, when Bia Zaneratto hit a shot placed from outside the area to overcome the goalkeeper Barbarian.

♀️ #FLAxPAL (0-1) Nayra Halm / Staff Images Woman / CBF pic.twitter.com/u6XsqYneMh — Brasileirão Feminino Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) May 27, 2023







