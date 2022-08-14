





Palmeiras defeated Corinthians 1-0 and extended their lead in the Brazilian Championship. After triumphing in the classic, played on Saturday night (13) at the Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, Verdão reached 48 points and expanded its advantage over the second-placed team, which is precisely Timão, to nine points.

Playing in front of their fans, the team led by coach Vítor Pereira was closer to the goal in the initial stage, creating opportunities with Renato Augusto, with a low kick at 12 minutes, with Yuri Alberto, in a bicycle submission at 14, with Fausto Vera, with a kick from the edge of the area at 37, and again with Renato Augusto, at 39 with a long-distance submission.

On the other hand, Abel Braga’s team had the best opportunity in the 24th minute, when Rony received a pass on the right, advanced and kicked cross to save the goalkeeper Cássio.

The second half started with a similar dynamic, with the home team having more volume of play and creating the best opportunities. The first with a kick from the entrance of the area of ​​the midfielder Renato Augusto, at 5 minutes, and the second with the side Lucas Piton at 13 minutes.

However, Timão did something that a team as efficient as Palmeiras cannot forgive: it failed. In the 26th minute, Fagner missed a pass and Verdão took the opportunity to launch a counterattack, in which Wesley played for Piquerez on the left wing. The Uruguayan side crossed to the center of the area, where Roni tried to cut, but ended up scoring against.

From then on, Corinthians lost its intensity, and Verdão knew how to control the actions until the final whistle to guarantee the victory.

Tie in Serrinha

In the match that opened the 22nd round of the competition, Goiás drew 1-1 with Avaí at the Serrinha stadium. Bissoli opened the scoring with a penalty kick, but Dadá Belmonte left everything the same for Esmeraldino.







