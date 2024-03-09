Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/09/2024 – 21:35

Already qualified for the quarter-finals, Palmeiras beat Botafogo de Ribeirão Preto (SP) 1-0 on Saturday night (9), guaranteeing the best campaign in the first phase (qualifying) of the Campeonato Paulista. Striker Rony scored the winning goal in the 23rd minute of the final stage, in a match played at Arena Barueri, with Verdão in charge.

Undefeated in Paulistão, the team led by Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira totaled 28 points: there were eight wins and four draws in 12 games. In the quarterfinals, Verdão will face the second placed team in Group B – the opponent (Ponte Preta or Água Santa) will be defined at the end of the 12th round this Sunday(10). Botafogo finished its participation in the Campeonato Paulista at the bottom of Group D with 12 points.

Santos comeback victory

Also tonight, Peixe beat Inter de Limeira 3-2 on Saturday night (09), in Vila Belmiro. Both enter the field already classified in the quarterfinals. With today's result (9), Peixe reached 25 points, finishing the first phase at the top of Group A. In the quarterfinals, the team led by Fábio Carille will face Portuguesa Santista. Inter de Limeira finished the first phase of Paulistão in second place in Group C, with 17 points. In the quarterfinals, Inter will face Bragantino.

8 wins and 1 draw in 12 games. 25 points, 18 goals scored and 7 goals saved. Deputy general leadership. The championship continues and so does our reconstruction. Go at them, my Santos! ⚪⚫ pic.twitter.com/P3HHN2gTgV — Santos FC (@SantosFC) March 10, 2024

Santos' victory today came after a lot of effort. The visiting team took the lead, 15 minutes into the first half, with striker Quirino. In the next minute, Otero crossed and Argentine center forward Júlio Furch headed in to tie the game. In the 23rd minute, Inter de LImeira scored the second: Quirino, once again, took advantage of a surplus of ball and finished with style.

In the second half, Santos applied pressure and managed to equalize after 10 minutes, with Júlio Furch's second goal, from a penalty kick. The turnaround took a while, but it came. In the 38th minute, Cazares took advantage of the defense's failure and decided the game in favor of Peixe.