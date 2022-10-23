





Palmeiras defeated Avaí 3-0, on Saturday night (22) at Allianz Parque, and further extended their leadership in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. With this victory, Verdão reached an unbeaten record of 18 matches in the competition.

THE KING IS! “LONG LIVE THE KING”, THAT HAD A SHOW AT ALLIANZ PARQUE, YES! We beat Avaí and added three more points in the search for the title! #VivaLaLeadership! ☝️ #AvantiPalestra#JuntosNoBrasileirão pic.twitter.com/SwZNU6rToQ — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) October 23, 2022

In addition, the team led by Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira went to 71 points and opened an 11 advantage over the vice-leader Internacional, which measures forces with Coritiba next Sunday (22). Leão da Ilha, on the other hand, saw its situation get even more complicated, as it remains stationed in the runner-up with 28 points after the match of the 33rd round.

Supported by more than 40 thousand fans, Palmeiras opened the scoring early. After 3 minutes, Gustavo Scarpa took a penalty with force to overcome goalkeeper Vladimir.

The second came just 9 minutes into the final stage, but with style. Avaí got involved in the attack and allowed a quick counterattack from Verdão. Dudu received on the left, advanced to the area, swung his body, leaving two markers on the ground, and hit to score a goal.

In the 44th minute, the great jewel of Palmeiras’ base shone. Endrick advanced on the right and crossed low to the area, where the side Vanderlan had only the job of propping up to the back of the goal.







