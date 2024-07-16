Palmeiras president Leila Pereira celebrated the renewal, emphasizing Puma’s commitment and respect for the club.“The continuity of this partnership is essential both for success on the field and for strengthening the brands within the Palmeiras Family,” declared.

Charlie Gagliardi, president of Puma in Brazil, reiterated the brand’s commitment to engaging fans and promoting the sport, highlighting the importance of products and campaigns that reflect the passion for the club.

In addition to the men’s team, the renewed agreement also covers the women’s team and youth categories, as well as providing for the development of exclusive products for fan club members. Forward.

The negotiation, marked by fierce competition with other sports brands, including the German one Adidasculminated in the selection of Puma’s proposal, which offered a 25% adjustment on the current value, which could reach R$60 million annually upon meeting targets, according to information on the website Our Lecture.

The decision to continue with Puma was influenced not only by the more advantageous financial terms, but also by the club’s value in the brand’s campaigns and the good relationship with retailers.