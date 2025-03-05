Palma’s Court of Instruction number 9 has summoned to declare as investigated the person in charge of the company that exploited the Medusa Beach, after so His defense has requested it. Initially, he accepted his right not to declare, when he was arrested a month after the facts. In the collapse of the premises, it occurred last May, four people lost their lives and another 14 were injured.

Initially it was scheduled that the statement of man, who is charged with the commission of four homicide crimes and six injuries – all for serious recklessness -, was next March 26. Predictably A new date will be setaccording to ‘Diario de Mallorca’ and have confirmed to Europa Press legal sources.

The judge who was on guard of arrest on arrest day, decreed the release of the man and, like precautionary measureshe ordered the withdrawal of his passport and imposed the obligation to appear periodically in judicial headquarters and the prohibition of leaving the country.

The mortal collapse of the establishment, located in the first line of Palma beach, took place around 8.20 p.m. on May 23, 2024. Part of a terrace in which clients and workers were collapsed, collapsed, collapsing from the first floor to the basementbelonging to another leisure stores that at that time was closed to the public.









In the accident four people died and another 14 suffered wounds of diverse consideration. The homicide group of the National Police and the technicians of the City of Palma opened an investigation and determined that it had collapsed part of a roof that joined the terrace of the premises and for which No license was available or permission.

The structure had not been reinforced for such use and as a consequence of the modifications had received A weight overload. That weight added to the structure together with that of the people who occupied that space at the time of the incident caused the collapse of the structure and its sinking.

About a month later, on June 26, 2024, the agents arrested the head of the Medusa Beach and made it available to the judicial authority.