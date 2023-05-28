The couple were having lunch in Milan when they witnessed a robbery chasing and stopping a thief

Filippo Magnini and Giorgia Palmas in “vigilante” mode: they have blocked a pickpocket on the streets of Milan on Saturday 27 May 2023. The two witnessed a robbery and without thinking twice set off in pursuit like two new Avengers.

Giorgia Palmas and Filippo Magnini they were sitting at lunch in a restaurant a few steps from Rai, near the Arco della Pace in Milan. Suddenly they heard screams and saw a woman in the distance who was struggling with a pickpocket. On one side the thief trying to snatch the woman's purse, on the other a lady trying to resist. When the thief managed to free herself and escape, Magnini and Palmas jumped up, starting to chase her and managing to block her, then waiting for the police to arrive.

To facilitate the pursuit, perhaps, also the age difference between the pursuers and the thief. In fact, it was there that carried out the theft Cuban Ramona FS already known to the police for several precedents, aged 62. The victim was a 51-year-old French tourist CG who was along Corso Sempione. Ramona not only had to deal with the resistance of the French tourist who screamed putting her to flight and managing to hold onto her bag, but she also found herself in front of her Filippo Magnini, 41 years old, former athlete, swimming champion and Giorgia Palmas, former tissue of Striscia la Notizia, always in excellent shape. In short, two highly respected opponents who managed to reach it and block it.

The couple then waited for the police car to arrive and identify all of them investigated on the loose Ramona FS for attempted theft. The victim, a French tourist, thanked Filippo Magnini and Giorgia Palmas probably without knowing that he was facing two "famous people" who brought his attempted theft to national prominence.