The dates for this year’s Atlàntida Film Festival have been confirmed and the event will run from July 26 to August 1.

The presentation at La Misericòrdia was attended by the President of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera; the Minister of European Funds, University and Culture, Miquel Company; Culture Minister, Bel Busquets; Counselor Antoni Noguera and Mallorca Film Commission President, Pedro Barbadillo.

Event Director, Jaume Ripoll highlighted the fact that some of the most prominent names in the world of film, such as Marc Seguí, Samantha Hudson, María José Llergo and Putochinomaricón started their careers with Atlàntida.

The 2021 edition of the Atlàntida Film Festival will be opened by María Rodés and kick off with Agustí Villaronga’s new film ‘The Belly of the Sea’ which was shot in Mallorca last year and received critical acclaim at the Moscow Film Festival. It’s also due to be screened at the Malaga Film Festival and the festival organizers, Filmin have sent Casa Real an invitation to the event.

This year, Rívoli Room, the old Can Ribes factory and HM Jaime III Hotel are being added to the list of screening venues, which includes Museu de Mallorca, Ses Voltes, CineCiutat and Can Balaguer. Screenings at CineCiutat and Rivoli will cost three euros.

Films will also be shown at Raixa to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Serra de Tramuntana being declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the festival will include a special section with films shot in the Serra de Tramuntana, including ‘Bearn o la sala de as dolls’ by Jaime Chávarrí and’ El perfect stranger ‘by Toni Bestard.

Jaume Ripoll also stressed the importance of the Mallorca Talents Laboratory which supports young local talent with top level tutors and he announced that the best fiction project will be awarded € 50,000 and the best documentary will receive € 20,000.