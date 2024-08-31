“I read my name in several newspapers as organizer of the exhibition on Futurismand I care about it deny this news because this is not true and not saying it would not be respectful towards the person who is the actual curator. It is not me because I would not be entitled to it. I am part of the scientific committee but with another role, a very specific role that is not that of organizing the exhibition”. He responds like this Federico Palmaroli aka ‘Osho’contacted by Adnkronos to tell about the great exhibition on Futurism scheduled at the Galleria d’Arte Moderna in Rome at the end of October-beginning of November, strongly desired by the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano.

“The curator is Gabriele Simongini, who is an art historian and who deals with it together with others from a scientific point of view. I understand that it’s funny write that I am the one who ‘organizes the exhibition’ to create a bit of hype, but that is absolutely not the case”, Palmaroli underlines. Who sinks: “What certain newspapers write to arouse hilarity in people, making people believe that everything is done ‘in a good way’, devalues ​​the meaning of an exhibition that we should be happy to have in our country. I understand that many would prefer that an exhibition be organized about Marshal Titobut Futurism is an Italian avant-garde which deserves to be known in all its aspects”.

About 360 works, a hundred books and posters, an exhibition that also includes vintage airplanes, cars and motorcycles and that on paper is set to be a great cultural event for the country. “Scientific instruments will also be exhibited because the exhibition will illustrate the relationship between art and science – explains the Roman cartoonist, who has always been a great enthusiast and devotee of Futurism – All the major Italian museums that have Futurist works have contributed to the exhibition and there will also be loans from abroad”.

Palmaroli then explains in detail what his role will be: “Since Futurism was a movement that saw artistic expression not only in painting, sculpture and literature, but also in other fields, such as fashion, cooking, theatre, architecture and music, the idea that came to me is to dedicate moments, within the exhibition, also to other aspects, according to a new exhibition concept -says the cartoonist- I therefore created some in-depth talk on these five themes to make them known, given that futurism gives us the opportunity to do so due to its eclecticism. A way to pay homage, to the full, to its founder Filippo Tommaso Marinetti almost eighty years after his death”.

The title of the project is ‘Futurist Life’. “They will be dynamic talks, we will give a live representation of how futurism has manifested itself in these artistic fields”, says ‘Osho’ again. On the controversies of these days around the ministry and the exhibition, he cuts short: “I don’t know who started these controversies, but I think they are trying to belittle this exhibition. Many controversies are purely ideologicalI don’t want to get into it, because I don’t know who raised them”. Then an eloquent conclusion: “The exhibition has no political colorsthe only colours will be those of the paintings of Depero, Balla and many other artists”, concludes ‘Osho’.