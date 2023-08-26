Certification allows the start of the titling process for the land where the communities live

They were published on Tuesday (22.Aug.2023) more 5 ordinances of the Palmares Foundation that certify and recognize quilombola communities throughout the country. The measure respects the right to self-definition and facilitates access to public policies aimed at the black population.

The communities of Alto dos Capelas, in Pariconha (AL); Novo Espaço, in Januária (MG); Quilombo Mearim, in Quixeramobim (CE); Barra, in Padre Marcos (PI); and Sítio Poços do Lunga, in Coité do Nóia (AL). The recognition of these communities also allows the start of the land titling process.

To start the certification process, communities need to present minutes of the meeting, or assembly, that dealt with the self-declaration; signature of the majority of participants; community historical account; and the application available at foundation page.

The 2022 Census showed that 1,327,802 people recognize themselves as quilombolas, which represents 0.65% of the Brazilian population. They are present in 1,696 municipalities, out of the existing 5,568.

By Tuesday (22.Aug), 2,951 certificates had already been issued to 3,619 communities across the country.

With information from Brazil Agency.