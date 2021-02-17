Some of the acts which had been lined up to perform during the Sant Sebastià festivities in Palma last month will now be appearing in June and July.

Citizen participation councilor Alberto Jarabo says that there will be an “outstanding” line-up of artists and that it is anticipated that the public will be able to attend the concerts because of the decrease in the coronavirus infection rate. It remains to be seen what health measures and capacity restrictions will apply.

There will be a five euro entrance charge for three concerts – La MODA at the Trui Theater (June 10), Miguel Povada at the Teatre Principal (July 12) and Nathy Peluso at the Auditorium (July 15). This will raise funds for organizations dealing with the social consequences of Covid.

Between June 17 and 19, there will be concerts at the Ses Voltes open-air venue. Acts will include the Glissando Big Band and Sexy Sadie.