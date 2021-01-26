From next week, Palma will have 55 neighborhood police officers. Joana Maria Adrover, councilor for public safety, said on Tuesday that these officers will now be dedicating themselves to these roles. Because of the pandemic, they have been diverted to other functions.

The reactivation of the neighborhood police service, Adrover noted, has been one of the most regular demands made by residents. The principal functions of the officers will be to act as a point of contact for residents, to ensure bylaw compliance, to sanction anti-social behavior and to respond to residents’ needs for improving the quality of life.

She explained that the number of officers per neighborhood will depend on the size of the neighborhood and that there will be a doubling of the total number.

Mayor José Hila said that neighborhood police will make it possible to focus on what is most important in each area. This will facilitate a “more real” view of the needs of neighborhoods and of those actions which need to be undertaken. “It will help us combat anti-social behavior, another of our priorities. “