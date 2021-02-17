Palma has fallen from high risk of coronavirus infection to average, with a cumulative incidence rate of less than 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days which currently stands at 144.93.

But, the city suburbs of Pere Garau, Poligono de Llevant, Son Rutlan, Camp Redo, Coll d’en Rabassa, Rafal Nou, Son Cladera, Son Gotleu and Son Serra-La Vileta are still at high risk of infection, with a cumulative incidence rate of more than 250 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

The rest of Palma’s basic health areas are medium risk and there are two are very close to low risk of infection, with less than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, which are Son Ferriol, with a cumulative incidence rate of 63.29 and Valldargent with 68.6.

None of Palma’s neighborhoods have a cumulative incidence of more than 250 positive cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

24,937 residents of Palma have contracted the disease since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic which is 55.79% of the total number of people infected in Mallorca.

33 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Palma and 52 island wide on Tuesday.