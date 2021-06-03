The Palma International Boat Show opens its doors today and can be visited until the 6th of June, from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm, at Palma’s Moll Vell. It´s the first on-site boat show in Europe after more than a year of worldwide pandemic. It will once again mark the beginning of the Mediterranean yachting season as also demonstrating the economic reactivation of a sector considered strategic for the Balearic Islands’ economy.

The Palma Boat show is organized by the Balearic Institute for Business Innovation (IDI), under the the head of Vice-Presidency and Regional Ministry of Energy Transition, Productive Sectors and Democratic Memory as well as the Balearic Yacht Brokers Association (BYBA).

This year the Palma International Boat Show will have 227 exhibitors and more than 185 boats at sea, on more than 80,000 square meters of exhibition grounds.

An offer that consolidates PIBS as a one of the most preferred nautical destination in Europe

The Palma International Boat Show presents new boats and nautical equipment on a global scale. Exhibitors will take advantage of the Palma event to present their offer in person after several months of business done virtually.

All the world’s market leaders are represented in Palma showing new products and services for the first time. The PIBS will have direct presentation of many shipyards, who have chosen the event to return at international trading fairs after the pandemic and who are helping to consolidate Palma as a preferred destination for recreational boating and professional nautical industry.

The fair once again includes the Palma Superyacht Show, the exhibition of large yachts with lengths over 24 meters and a new designed Refit & Repair area, which is specifically aimed to nautical professionals.

The Refit Area, now in its fourth year, will feature 24 companies presenting innovative products and services.

A safe event

The nautical fair, with a long tradition of more than 35 years, is reinventing itself to offer exhibitors and visitors the benefits of personal contact but with all safety measures that Covid-19 brings along.

To avoid crowds on the Boat show the number of people who are visiting the fair at the same time is limited. There will be also temperature controls at the entrance gates.

And the tickets – daily pass and professional pass – can only be bought online at Palma International Boat Show website. Inside, all persons will be checked to ensure that they are wearing masks nd that they comply with current health regulations.

It should be remembered that tickets can only be purchased through the websites Palma International Boat Show and Boat Show Palma, as the Boat Show will not have a physical ticket office, to avoid queues.