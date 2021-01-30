Last year, Palma town hall issued an artist’s license to 71 of 111 street performers who requested one. This number contrasted with the some 300 who have been performing on the city’s streets. The 71 comprised 31 painters, 31 musicians, six circus acts and three human sculptures.

Town hall spokesperson, councilor Alberto Jarabo, says that these first licenses came into effect in September and were only valid until the first of March. The licenses will now be renewed annually and so far there have been 53 requests for renewal and 52 for new licenses.

The license was an aspect of regulatory change governing activities on the public way. Jarabo explains that it was something that the artists themselves had been calling for. The license is the result of a “pact” to regulate street performance, to bring creativity to the streets and to respect residents’ needs.

He adds that there have been a number of professional musicians who have requested a license. “At a time of difficulty, it has been important that people without income can earn money under clear conditions.”

There will be meetings to monitor the system, an element of which is that the license must be displayed while performing. The minimum charge per annum is 48 euros. There are different types of performance space and regulations. In Playa de Palma and Pla de Sant Jordi, for example, an amplifier is permitted for musicians performing between 11.00 and 14.40 and from 17.00 to 23.40. In residential areas in the center of the city an amplifier is not allowed and the cut-off time is 21.40.