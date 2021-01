Storm ‘Filomena’ has brought much of Spain to a complete stop and heavy snow has forced AENA to close Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suarez Airport.

More snow is forecast in the coming hours and at least 11 Palma flights, 2 Ibiza flights and 1 from Minorca have already been canceled.

Passengers are advised to check with the relevant airline for the latest flight information before leaving home.