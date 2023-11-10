Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Germans in Mallorca are certainly not uncommon. A particularly large number of Germans come together in one quarter – and the number is constantly increasing.

Palma de Mallorca – The fact that Mallorca is essentially a German federal state has been joked about more and less seriously for decades. Germans love the Spanish holiday island like no other place on earth, and quite a few stay longer than just for a short trip to the ballerman. A district called Nou Llevant has particularly appealed to German citizens for several years, where even owners’ meetings are simultaneously translated into German. The reports about this Mallorca newspaper.

German-speaking WhatsApp group for the shared apartment

According to the local media, it would not be surprising if the next time the population statistics were updated, Nou Llevant was identified as the district in Palma with the highest proportion of Germans. The president of a homeowners association is also a German citizen, which is “only right” for a tenant, as she revealed to the newspaper. Typically German: “He takes care of everything conscientiously.”

There is a lot of construction going on in Mallorca, and many of the new apartments are intended for Germans (symbolic image). © Nikito/Imago

According to the report, many of the neighbors are on the island frequently, but not permanently. Although there are other foreigners in a shared house, 28 of the 90 apartments belong to Germans. “We know each other,” said one resident, an efficient German-speaking resident Whatsapp-Group of the house community reports. The spokesman for the property developer Metrovacesa also says: “Germans make up a very high proportion of buyers.” What is favorable for tenants is “the proximity to the airport, the center of Palma and Portitxol as well as good connections to the entire transport network on the island”.

Shopping at Rossmann and Lidl, advertising posters in German

And there are more and more apartments, the demand is high. The involvement of German entrepreneurs is also explicitly sought in construction projects. The Jardins de Llevant development in the east of the Mallorcan capital includes 114 apartments, all of which have already been sold.

Residents can stock up at a new Rossman drugstore branch, as well Lidl. Actually everything is like in Germany. On a construction site there is an advertising poster with the German inscription: “Your home is more than just a residential building”. Resident Ronald Bulss, who has lived there for seven years, told the newspaper: “You can’t see how the neighborhood changes so quickly.” He could probably sell his apartment “for twice the price.”

