The Palma International Boat Show is this year scheduled to take place between June 3 and 6, so long as Mallorca is classified as being at coronavirus level three risk or lower.

The minister for the productive sectors, Juan Pedro Yllanes, said on Saturday that the government wants to support the nautical industry and intends to stage an event that contributes to its reactivation and promotion.

The president of the Balearic Ports Authority, Francesc Antich, has guaranteed the support of the port in Palma, “given the strategic importance of the nautical industry”.

There will be protocols for preventing infection and a strict control of capacity, which will not exceed 1,500. A team will ensure that exhibitors and visitors comply with health regulations.

The boat show, which will take place at the Moll Vell, was called off last year. It was initially put back to June from the usual dates at the end of April and start of May but still had to be canceled.