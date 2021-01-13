The new Covid restrictions came into force in Palma this morning and the city effectively became a ghost town. The usual busy streets were deserted as the Balearic government stepped up its efforts to bring the coronavirus under control.

Bars and restaurants have been ordered to close until further notice and their only source of revenue is takeaway food and drink. The closure order led to the angry demonstration through the streets of Palma on Monday and forced Balearic President Francina Armengol to post a video on social media explaining why her government had been forced to introduce such measures.

Even the big shopping centers have been forced to close their doors and can only open their supermarkets.

Armengol said in the video message that her government understood that the measures were causing serious harm to thousands of businesses but she underlined the fact that public health came first.