The Palma Futsal keeps intact its options to get closer to the head of the First Division of futsal by defeating the leader, Levante, 2-1, at the Palau Municipal d’Esports de Son Moix. Lolo and Higor scored the winning goals, in the first and second half, in an even match that opted for the Balearic side due to their greater success in the final shot.

Marc Tolrá was the author of the visitor goal that put emotion two minutes before the end of the game. The ‘granotas’ chained their fourth consecutive start without winning and the setback in Palma It compromises its leadership, threatened by the Palmesan team, provisionally second with 58 points, 2 less than Levante and 1 ahead of ElPozo Murcia with two games less.

Lolo’s early-morning goal crowned the best start of the Palmesan quintet, superior in all lines against a stiff rival and it took several minutes to take the pulse of the Son Moix track with 200 spectators in the stands. The superiority in the beginning of the premises was diluted as the clock advanced. Levante raised their level and forced up to four clear chances to tie, the clearest of which was a shot off the post by Maxi Rescia.

The goal of Palma Futsal, Carlos Barrón, was decisive to maintain the 1-0 against the leader, a score that could increase in the last seconds of the first half with a point-blank shot from Nunes that was stopped, very attentive, by goalkeeper Fede.

Shortly before, the referees canceled what would have been Lolo’s second goal, who scored an indirect foul from a free kick, but the ball was not touched by any player. The second half began with a shot at the post by the Brazilian from Palma Higor Ribeiro De Souza and with two teams attacking.

Levante did not give up in their efforts to equalize the score and Palma did not give up the attack in search of a second goal that could be definitive. Higor scored the 2-0, but it was not definitive before the push of the leader, who two minutes from the end cut the gap with a goal from Marc Tolrá. Palma suffered the unspeakable to secure a vital victory for their interests. He maintained his advantage through thick and thin to position himself at the top of the standings awaiting what his closest rivals do.