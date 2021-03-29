For the first time in several weeks there has been a rise in the number of active cases of coronavirus in Palma. The latest report from the health ministry shows a rise of 34 since the previous report of March 26. Despite this increase, and to give an indication of how many cases have been falling in Palma, on February 25 there were 1,017 active cases.

Out of Mallorca’s 53 municipalities, there are increased numbers of cases in 21.

Palm 531 (+34)

Inca 76 (+2)

Marratxi 56 (+6)

Soller 54 (+8)

Manacor 44 (+12)

Llucmajor 39 (+13)

Calvia 38 (+5)

Fields 27 (no change)

Sa Pobla 27 (no change)

Alcudia 22 (+2)

Pollensa 19 (+2)

Wall 17 (+3)

Capdepera 14 (+1)

Alaro 12 (no change)

Lloseta 12 (+2)

Santa Maria 12 (no change)

Bunyola 11 (-1)

Mancor de la Vall 11 (-1)

Son Servera 10 (no change)

Binissalem 9 (no change)

Santa Margalida 9 (+1)

Andratx 8 (no change)

Jungle 8 (-1)

Santanyi 7 (+1)

Felanitx 6 (no change)

Montuiri 6 (+2)

Arta 5 (+2)

Sant Llorenç 4 (-1)

Ses Salines 4 (+1)

Campanet 3 (+1)

Llubi 3 (+1)

Sencelles 3 (-1)

Sineu 3 (+1)

Valldemossa 3 (+2)

Algaida 2 (no change)

Consell 2 (no change)

Porreres 2 (-1)

Vilafranca 2 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Esporles 1 (-2)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 1 (no change)

Petra 1 (no change)

Ariany 0 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 0 (no change)