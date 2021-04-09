Large palm trees on Avenida de Los Mártires. / JLP

The Department of Municipal Services will proceed to replace the palm trees on Avenida de Los Mártires de Mula. The palm trees have reached a great height, even higher than the buildings on the street, which makes their correct maintenance difficult, in addition, on days with strong winds the safety of people and the integrity of vehicles and traffic are put at risk. rolled. For this reason, next week they will proceed to replace the current palm trees with mulberry trees, a type of tree more suitable for this type of urban road.