Gospel according to Saint Luke

The blessing of the Palms and the procession that follows are intended to evoke Zulema’s entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem acclaimed by an exultant crowd. This scene of popular enthusiasm is worthless by itself. It assumes its meaning from the set of events that come after it and that culminated in death on the Cross.

We must not forget that Jesus told the Pharisees that they asked him to silence those who praised God for all the wonders they had seen. The world also pretends that those who seek to glorify God shut up, that they better entertain themselves in other activities and tells us:

Why praise God if we have movies, television with its soap operas and sports, the Internet, video games and many other things that make us pass the time in a pleasant way?

Why cry if we have alcohol, drugs and so many other pleasures that make us forget all our problems?

Why defend human life from conception to natural death, if there are so many of us already, what better way to forget that God wants us not to be selfish and that the human species multiplies and lives fully?

In the story of the passion, according to Saint Luke, we can find some particular characteristics of the evangelist that help us to better understand his message.

During the painful events of this stage of Jesus’ life, he cares more about others than about himself. He tells the women who follow him on the road to Calvary not to cry for him but for themselves and for his children.

It should also be noted that the last moments of Jesus on the Cross are not marked by a feeling of fatality or abandonment by God, but by a calm trust in the hands of the father. In the Gospel of Luke, Jesus disposes of his life with serenity and absolute lordship. “Father, in your hands I entrust my spirit”. According to Saint Luke’s account, the suffering and the cross of Christ involve and transform men. People take an active part in the humiliations and sufferings of the Lord, with feelings of human solidarity and even of repentance and conversion. This is the case of the women of Jerusalem of which only Saint Luke speaks.

Later, Lucas notes: “The whole crowd that had come to this spectacle, seeing what was happening, went home beating their chests and even the Roman centurion, seeing what was happening, gave glory to God.”

Enjoy this Palm Sunday with your family and above all with the Lord.