For 30 days, Palm Jumeirah will host a wide range of sports activities in conjunction with its participation in the Dubai Fitness Challenge.
Various locations on the island will witness several paddle classes, stretching, yoga exercises with dogs, family running and kickboxing.
Nakheel is committed to the concept of “Build for People to Prosper” which focuses on achieving the well-being and quality of life of citizens, residents and visitors, and the provision of great sports activities focusing on health and wellness during the “Dubai Fitness Challenge” as well as community initiatives throughout the year such as the “Live Healthy” initiative. With Nakheel.
The Palm Jumeirah project joins Dubai’s annual celebration of fitness and health, with programs full of activities to take on new physical challenges, from October 29 to November 27.
Palm Jumeirah will partner with touch, a comprehensive talent agency that represents experts and leaders in several sectors, on November 19, in a bid to break a new record in the first open swimming tournament around the island. This historic tournament will be held with the participation of the famous cross-fit athlete Alex Millington, who previously participated in the UAE Government Games in 2020 and 2021, along with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. As of the rising sun, Alex will take over the task of swimming around the crescent of “Palm Jumeirah” and in the open waters of the Arabian Gulf from one bank to the other bank of the island.
Palm Jumeirah invites stationary bike enthusiasts to be part of the largest exercise session that will take place on the island on October 29 at 8:00 am. Manal Rostom, the famous runner and the first Egyptian woman to climb Mount Everest, will lead the exercise session at The Next Level, which will be broadcast live on Palm West Beach and the Golden Mile Galleria.
Parts of Palm West Beach and the Golden Mile Galleria, in cooperation with Fitness First, will be transformed into an outdoor gym with a range of exercise stations, which include individual training equipment, and spaces for group sessions and classes such as boxing, and exercises. Functionality, stretching, and more.
Top Stretching trainers will direct participants to focus on their body, mind and health through stretching exercises that relax, strengthen and tone muscles, on November 12 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
Families can experience the Dubai Fitness Challenge with a range of activities with children on November 26 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Little ones can unleash their unlimited energy in gymnastics, boxing and aerobics organized by the Little Champions Fitness Club, and parents can sign up for relaxing yoga classes with their little ones led by Yoga La Vie.
