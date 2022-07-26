Nakheel’s Palm Jumeirah has managed to consolidate its position as a distinguished tourist destination within the Emirate of Dubai thanks to its diversified portfolio of projects that have taken new and innovative engineering standards, including iconic landmarks in the residential, retail, hospitality and leisure sectors.

Omar Khoury, CEO of Asset Management at Nakheel, confirmed that Palm Jumeirah in Dubai is home to world records and a destination for excellence in all arts, most recently the world of culinary arts, through the recognition and reward program offered by the “Michelin Guide Dubai”. It continues to expand its fields and introduce new concepts that break records that distinguish Dubai as a world-renowned destination, as it includes many entertainment attractions, including: “The Next Level” experience, where this modern landmark, which is an extension of “The View”, is an ideal place to breathe the air It is located at an altitude of 250 meters above the ground, making it the highest point in the “Palm Jumeirah”, and this comes after the success of The View at the Palm, in addition to the engineering achievement “Palm Jumeirah”.

Khoury pointed out that Palm Jumeirah restaurants have achieved international ratings with The Point, which includes the Palm Fountain, the largest fountain in the world, and with the addition of four one-star restaurants, two two-star restaurants, and another winner of the “Pep Gourmand” award .. to the inaugural edition of ” The Michelin Dubai Guide for 2022. Four food and beverage outlets on the Palm Jumeirah have also been named among the Michelin-selected restaurants.



