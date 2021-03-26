Monchi was Roma sports director between 2017 and 2019. The Spaniard implemented a working model, but ultimately had to leave the club. For some, he modernized the club and some of his bets paid off. For others his passage did not leave positive things. What is surprising now is that time has passed, his former boss. James Palotta was the club’s duel and president for eight years, two of them with Monchi as director of sports operations and has now not hesitated to attack the Spaniard. He has done it on Twitter, to comment with fans on current team situations.

Javier Pastore was one of the Spanish’s additions in 2018. The Argentine had stalled at PSG and Monchi took him to Roma, where he has never caught on and where injuries have haunted him. Pastore continues in the club with a considerable salary for the capital club. Pastore has a contract with Roma until 2023 and, right now, he is a hot potato. Thus, Romanista fans have pointed out the ex-owner through Twitter and he has turned on this issue to point directly to Monchi. “One of so many terrible signings”, affirms the North American tycoon who in 2020 got rid of his participation in the club, I, Baldini and Zecca wanted Ziyech and Monchi brought us Pastore … “, Pallotta affirms without regard. “It is a documented fact,” he continues, before adding that “Monchi did not like the player to go to the World Cup and said it was not done.”

Whenever possible, Pallotta openly criticizes Monchi in an excessive and untimely way. A few days ago, again on Twitter, he responded with an “I agree” to the statement of another fan who questioned him about whether trusting Monchi was his biggest mistake in front of Roma. With Pallotta as manager, the club improved economically, but it did not take the sporting leap it needed. Monchi left criticized, after the management dispensed with Di Francesco, his bet on the bench, but there he now has a solid and forceful Sevilla, whose players appear again in the market pools of the greats of Europe.