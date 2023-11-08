Of Health editorial team

the result of an Ipsos search for Vidas. The share of those who have never heard of it drops from 48% (2011) to 6%. 8 out of 10 Italians know that they are a right. The majority of general practitioners and specialists consider themselves informed on the topic

The experience of assist a person with an incurable disease in an advanced stage, both direct and referring to family members and acquaintances, affects two out of three Italians. clear therefore the importance of having full awareness what palliative care is, what it offers and what our rights are as citizens. But how much do we know, and in particular how much do our doctors knowof that set of treatments, not only pharmacological, aimed at improving as much as possible the quality of life of a seriously ill person and his family?

To photograph the situation a study carried out by Ipsos for Vidas – voluntary organization for 40 years committed to providing free assistance to incurable patients and their families – in collaboration with the

Palliative Care Federation

and thanks to the contribution of

Giulio and Giovanna Sacchetti Foundation



.

What do people know The research measures the degree of knowledge and experience of palliative care in a representative sample of the population, on the one hand, and of local and hospital doctors, on the other. The data were presented today in view of the National Palliative Care Day (11 November) at the University of Milan, home of the School of Specialization in Medicine and Palliative Care. Among citizens, the survey shows a significant increase in awareness on the topic: from the comparison with data collected in 2011, in fact, it emerges as today in Italy the share of those who have never heard of palliative care has almost disappeared, going from 41% to 6%. See also Rare diseases: study, treatment in infants with Sma still effective after 5 years

In parallel the level of general knowledge of this treatment modality has increased: in 2011 24% declared themselves little or fairly informed, now the 54% say they know well or fairly well what it is about. Going into specifics, for, there still remains 18% of people who consider palliative care synonymous with useless or natural therapies or alternatives to traditional medicine, in 2008 they were 40%.

Improve the quality of life of seriously ill patients and families Anyway There is an increasingly widespread belief (86%) that these treatments improve the quality of life of seriously ill people and their families. According to research, 8 out of 10 citizens know that palliative care is a right (law 38 of 2010)

which must be guaranteed free of charge by the National Health Service, nevertheless 57% of those interviewed have no idea whether these therapies are active in their territory with a gap between North and South of a few percentage points.

However, 60% of citizens know that this care can be provided at home, in hospital and in hospice

. For the majority of interviewees, in particular, their home is the chosen place of care, both for themselves and for a family member.

Vidas’ mission: assistance for over 2 thousand people a year Vidas’ mission has always been to respond to the needs of the suffering, and it was among the first in Italy to offer complete assistance to the incurably ill, adults and children, assisting over 2,200 people each year, underlines Antonio Benedetti, general director of Vidas. As an integral part of its mission, Vidas takes care of incurable patients also through constant awareness-raising efforts on the major issues of living and dying, training and information on regulatory and scientific topics. With regard to this last point, Vidas began to promote training and information in a structured way since 1997 by establishing the Vidas Study and Training Centre, with refresher courses for all the figures of the multi-professional team, as well as for journalists . Our timely and constant commitment continues to give encouraging results, as the data from this research shows uswhich encourage us to contribute to the ever-increasing awareness of our rights and choices regarding care and end-of-life. See also Rare diseases, Boschi: "Amendment on newborn screening has already been reported"

The majority of citizens (41%) attribute palliative care to pain control and 91% very or somewhat agree with the use of opiate substances (morphine and derivatives) in the terminal or advanced and incurable phase of the disease, precisely for the purpose of alleviating physical suffering.

How much do doctors know? The research carried out by Ipsos for Vidas measures for the first time the knowledge and experience of palliative care also among clinicians, divided between general practitioners (GPs), pediatricians of free choice (PLS) and hospital specialists. From the data it emerges that over 80% of doctors are aware of the right recognized by law to palliative care, however, there is still a percentage that ignores this information: 21% of paediatricians, 17% of hospital specialists, 15% of GPs.



Among paediatricians, in particular, only one in three feels sufficiently informed about pediatric palliative care. Almost all clinicians are inclined to offer palliative care to eligible patients, regardless of their pathologies, but in practice he suggests them above all to patients with oncological diseases (GP 99%, PLS 74%, specialists 87%).

According to the experience of the interviewees L

and patient preferences on the chosen place of treatment and death are respected in the majority of cases but there remains, on average, 20% in which the wish is disregarded. Over 60% of clinicians are inclined to offer palliative care when treatments no longer affect the course of the disease, before reaching the terminal phase.

The fundamental role of training According to research shared care planning is an asset for over 50% of doctors – says Giada Lonati, palliative care doctor and socio-health director of Vidas -, but the real obstacle is talking to your patients about serious illness, poor prognosis and death. Clinicians know, in the abstract, what they should say, but it is difficult for them to find the right words. Why palliative care addresses a global pain, which has a physical but also psychological, social and spiritual dimension. This is also why ad hoc training is essential. See also Rare diseases, patient appeal to improve treatment of chronic intestinal insufficiency

Universities can offer a great contribution in spreading knowledge about palliative care in Italy – explains the rector of the University of Milan, Elio Franzini —. In particular, The first university chair of Palliative Care was created in 2021 at the State Universitydemonstrating the fundamental role that the training of specialists has in this sector and the commitment that our university intends to continue in the field of medical sciences, where it already operates with a leading role.

Giovanna Sacchetti, president of the Giulio and Giovanna Sacchetti Foundation, highlights the value of research in terms of cultural construction of a common and shared language, even by non-experts. I am very happy to participate and contribute to the Vidas projectour mission has always been to take care, both in the field of art with interventions of heritage protection and restoration, and in the social field. Palliative care is a sector that we have supported for some time with collaborations with hospitals and specialized centers. For us It is essential that the patient is never left alone and receives the appropriate care surrounded by the affection of his loved ones and protected by the attention of competent and sensitive doctors and operators.