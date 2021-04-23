José María Álvarez-Pallete, president of Telefónica. Pablo Monge

The general meeting of shareholders of Telefónica, held this Friday electronically, has approved the re-election of José María Álvarez-Pallete as executive director of the company, with a support of 84.6%, higher than the 80.2% of 2017. The board has approved all the agreements proposed by the company’s board of directors, giving the green light to the management of the 2020 financial year. It has also supported the re-election of Carmen García de Andrés, Ignacio Moreno and Francisco José Riberas as directors, and the remuneration to the shareholder through scrip dividend.

Álvarez-Pallete has taken stock of the 2020 financial year and highlighted the impact of the pandemic on Telefónica as a consequence of the lower global economic activity. “Telefónica is not immune, but it is resistant,” he clarified. “We suffered, yes, but we reacted and we knew how to manage the situation. We do not resign ourselves; on the contrary, we redoubled our efforts and gave the best of ourselves ”. The CEO has reminded shareholders how the crisis has forced them to lose their fear of technology and digitization. “During the initial confinement, digitization advanced as much as it would have in five years. Each month of confinement, we moved forward a year in digitization “, he summarized.

More information

The executive president of the company also stressed that the leadership achieved in fixed and mobile networks, with more than 135 million real estate units passed with fiber, is the product of “a thoughtful and sustained strategy over time”, which has resulted in a investment of 95,000 million euros in all its markets.

Telefónica closed 2020 with a cash generation of close to 5,000 million euros, or up to a total of 25,000 million euros in the last five years. Also over the last five years, the company has reduced debt amounting to 17,000 million, and its volume will soon reach a total of 26,000 million euros, less than half that of five years ago, once the pending operations materialize closing. Despite the crisis, Telefónica achieved a net profit of around 1,600 million euros in 2020, 40% more than in the previous year.

Just after the 97th anniversary of Telefónica, Álvarez-Pallete has underlined the importance of moving forward under the most sustainable and diverse criteria, prioritizing values ​​and a new social contract. Likewise, he has made a call to take advantage of the historic opportunity that Europe offers to promote a digital Spain. “It is a golden opportunity for Spain to lead the fourth Industrial Revolution, even more so when Europe has set an ambitious agenda that places digitization and sustainability at the center,” he stated. “Its potential would allow GDP to increase between 1.5 and 2.5 percentage points per year until 2025 and increase the productivity of SMEs between 15% and 25%,” he added.

Action plan

José María Álvarez-Pallete recalled the timeliness and validity of the Strategic Plan announced just a year and a half ago. “When we designed the plan and announced it, we were unaware that a few months later we would face such an exceptional situation. The pandemic surprised us with a recently released Action Plan. We don’t park it, we don’t even slow it down. On the contrary, we accelerate it ”, he pointed out.

Telefónica has made progress in recent months in each of the five points of the aforementioned Strategic Plan, focusing on its four key markets: Spain’s European leadership in the deployment of fiber and 5G technology, which now reaches 80 % of the national territory; in the United Kingdom, with the agreement with Liberty Global, the largest corporate operation in the history of the company; in Brazil, with the purchase of Oi’s mobile assets; and in Germany, with the creation with Allianz of a fiber giant. Regarding Latin America, it has refocused its presence in the region, focusing on profitability, efficiency and the greater capture of the value of assets.

Telefónica Tech and Telefónica Infra, both strategic pieces for the Group, have also made progress in the last year. The company highlights that Tech is already a reality made up of two digital societies, focused on cybersecurity and the cloud, on the one hand, and on the big data and the internet of things, on the other. As for Infra, Telefónica maintains that it has met its objective of maximizing the deployment and enhancement of infrastructures, as evidenced by the sale of Telxius’ tower business for 7,700 million euros.

Finally, the objective of advancing in the deployment of a new operating model promoting digitization has also paid off, with 80% of the company’s processes already digitized and a percentage of sales through digital channels reaching the 35% of the total.

New logo

Telefónica also presented a new logo this Friday. The previous one had been in force since 1998. The new image will be in force as of today in all the countries in which Telefónica operates, and is made up of five circles that, as in the case of its predecessor, make up the letter ‘T’. The emblem is made up of five spheres due to the special symbolism that this number has for the group, according to the company.

José María Álvarez-Pallete presents the new Telefónica logo at the meeting.

First, because it is the fifth logo in the history of the company. Second, because there are five pillars on which the new Telefónica’s action plan pivots. And third, because each circle represents each of the ‘T’ that constitute the company’s hallmarks: telecommunications, technology, transformation, talent and significance.