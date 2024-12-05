The president of Telefónica warns that workers should be trained “for the jobs that will exist in three or five years”
The Chamber of Spain demands stable and permanent financing on its tenth anniversary
Years ago we began to hear that the digitalization of economic activity and artificial intelligence would be accompanied by a profound revolution in the labor market which would cost millions of jobs around the world. The president of Telefónica, José María Álvarez-…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Pallete #predicts #drastic #change #labor #market #jobs #destroyed #created
Leave a Reply