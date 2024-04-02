Pallas Avalanche | There was up to four meters of snow – this was the avalanche that killed a mother and a 12-year-old child

A mother and son died in an avalanche at the beginning of the year. On the day of the accident, the avalanche danger in the area was classified as level 3, meaning the risk was considerable.

Halibut the background of the avalanche was strong wind and blizzard, said the Lapland Police Department in its press release on Tuesday.

A mother and a 12-year-old son died in an avalanche in the middle of a ski hike in early January. Police said on Tuesday that they have a few possible estimates of why did the wanderers get lost from their planned route and ended up in Pyhäkuru, where an avalanche occurred. However, the exact cause of the accident has not been ascertained.

The police have also made a report on the causes of the avalanche.

On the day of the accident, the Finnish Meteorological Institute classified the area as avalanche danger level 3. This means a considerable danger. The weather conditions on the day of the accident were very cold and windy, with poor visibility.

The day of the accident The night before January 2, the wind had carried surface snow to the area, which had drifted into the Pyhäkuru area. The snow from the Pyhäkuru area had fallen on the windward side and thus formed a sheet of blizzard snow.

The snow had been transported as long as there was enough loose snow to transport, the police say in the release. The wind direction was from the west.

“The shape of Pyhäkuru collects snow coming from the west very efficiently, especially because it has almost unobstructed access to the steep slope,” the release states.

The tile of Tuiskulumi has been the source of the avalanche. An avalanche expert and a senior constable of the Lapland Police Department who led the search patrols Antte Lauhamaa according to this, it can be said with high probability that “the slab of storm wear reacts to some natural or small load brought by the duo.”

“The avalanche of the blizzard slab caused the long-lasting weak layer in the deeper snow cover to break, which is why the entire winter's snow cover collapsed at once,” the police release states.

I'm rolling the width of the starting area was about 380 meters, the total length was about 480 meters and the height difference was 170 meters.

The area of ​​the avalanche accumulation area was about 2.1 hectares.

The density of the accumulated snow was estimated at 350–400 kg/m3. The snow was about four meters deep in the accumulation area.

The size of the avalanche was class 3 on a scale of 1–5. There are several avalanche routes in Pyhäkuru, where size 1–3 avalanches occur regularly. The frequency of avalanches is estimated to be 2–4 times in winter. According to Lauhamaa, smaller landslides occur in Pyhäkuru more often than large ones.

“The frequency of size 3 avalanches is less than once in winter,” Lauhamaa states in the report, according to the release.

Maternal and the boy had been scheduled to take the Hetta–Pallas summer route. The route is marked in the Taivaskero saddle area with route markers every 50 meters, which are about two meters high in the summer, the police say.

Pyhäkuru is located on the east side of the marked route. The mother's emergency call was located to the east of the marked route in a terrain that is about 27 degrees steep. From the location of the call, it was about 50–70 meters to the starting area of ​​the avalanche.

Mum was found on the day of the accident at around 10 p.m. He had made the emergency call at around 2 p.m. in the afternoon. According to the police, the mother and son were caught in an avalanche shortly after the call.

The mother was found buried about half a meter deep.

The child was found a couple of days later, on January 4 at around 11 o'clock. He was buried about 1.5 meters deep. The distance between the boy and the mother was about 150 meters when they were found.

Both victims were stuck in their cages. They had traveled 250–350 meters with the avalanche, the police say in their release.

Possibilities it is difficult to estimate how to survive this type of avalanche, says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Kirsi Huhtamäki From the Lapland police.

The situation of the victims of the Pallans avalanche was complicated by the harsh weather conditions, being buried quite deep in the snow and being separated from each other during the avalanche, Huhtamäki states.

The police have also investigated the matter to determine the cause of death. Its details are to be kept secret, the release states. According to Huhtamäki, this is why he is not able to assess the chances of survival more precisely.

Tuesday during the day, the Meteorological Institute avalanche forecasts were hazard class 2 or 3.

Saariselka and Luosto–Pyhä had a danger category 3 forecast, meaning a considerable risk of avalanches. This means dangerous avalanche conditions.

Kilpisjärvi, Ounas–Pallas, Ylläs–Levi and Ruka were in category 2 in Tuesday's forecast. Thus, the risk of avalanches is moderate and avalanche conditions in certain terrains have increased.

The department's avalanche forecast applies to untreated natural slopes, i.e. the warnings do not apply to treated and maintained slopes.