Pallas Avalanche | The whole village mourns the mother and son who died in an avalanche: “How is this possible?”

The life of the mother and son who perished in Pallastunturi was to be outside hiking in Lapland and nature, says Oliver Sjölund, the principal of the Moikipää village school.

Muonio Pallastunturi on Tuesday caught in an avalanche mother and child were keen athletes who moved a lot in nature. The mother was found on Tuesday evening and her 12-year-old son on Thursday morning From Pyhäkuru, near the place where his mother was found.

The woman was a mother of three children under 40, an entrepreneur and a physical education teacher at a school in Vaasa.

The family is from Moikipää, Molpe village in Swedish, Korsnäs. The village is located about half an hour away from Vaasa. The boy attended a local school.

The life of the family was to be outside hiking, in Lapland and in nature, the principal of the school in Moikipää Oliver Sjölund describes. Also according to social media, the mother was an active fitness enthusiast and adventure sports enthusiast.

“Moving in nature was really important to them. The forest and the sea are near the village of Molpe. When we are outside in the forest or at the sea in the spring, we can remember that there was a boy at our school who really liked being outside.”

Just before Christmas, the mother said on social media that she was going to camouflage skiing in the Hetta-Pallas area with her son after Christmas. The update has received hundreds of participations over the past few days.

In an accident In addition to them, the family of the deceased mother and son also includes two children and a father. The parents have a company that offers guided tours and sports equipment rental in Molpe.

The mother had shared several pictures on social media of her kayaking and skating a long way on natural ice. He was also a member of the Swedish-language sports and exercise organization Finlands Svenska Idrott.

Reporter and presenter Tuomas Enbuske said on Wednesday evening in the message service X that the woman had taught physical education to Enbuske's daughter at school. Enbuske described the woman as a “regarded type and a great teacher”.

Sjölund says that a memorial service was organized for the victims of the accident on Wednesday evening in the village church. According to him, there were more than a hundred people there. More commemorations will be organized, he says.

“On Monday, when the students come back to school, the school will hold its own memorial service. For several weeks, we will organize some kind of discussion sessions with the students in the mornings.”

According to Sjölund, Molpe is a strong village whose residents know each other well.

“Fortunately, the spirit in the village is strong and people help when someone needs help. The school staff doesn't have to be alone, because we know that we get strong support from the whole village and Korsnäs municipality.”

According to him, the accident has brought to the surface the same feelings of disbelief from five years ago, when three Finnish men and one Swedish woman died in an avalanche in Tamokdalen, Northern Norway.

“Two of the men were from Ostrobothnia. Everyone remembers the event. We wondered then and now how this is possible.”