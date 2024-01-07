Pallas Avalanche | The video shows the extremely harsh conditions in Pyhäkuru on the night of the avalanche

An experienced snow safety instructor and police officer says that on the night of the accident, it was unusually cold and windy at the same time.

Halibut a mother and a 12-year-old son who died in an avalanche had to flee in pitch darkness at the mercy of harsh weather.

HS publishes the senior constable involved in the search Antte Lauhamaa video, based on which the weather conditions in Pyhäkuru were extremely bad on the night of the accident.

According to Lauhamaa, the video was shot on top of the steep Pyhäkuru on the night of an avalanche. Previously has been toldthat on the night of the accident there was five meters of visibility in the area.

“The conditions were presumably the same as at the time of the avalanche. Maybe the wind was a bit stronger in the evening, but it was the same,” Lauhamaa assessed to HS.

He answered questions by phone on Sunday when he was in the fells again. An experienced skier also works as a snow safety trainer.

“I have moved a lot in strong winds. It was rare here to have cold air and such a strong wind. Usually when it's cold, it's calm.”

The people of Korsnäs mother and son had been alone for several nights on a self-guided ski hike. They were returning to Hotel Pallas when they had an avalanche accident.

The mother had called for help due to bad weather on Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m. However, she could not be contacted again.

The mother was found dead in Pyhäkuru under about half a meter of snow already the same evening. The boy was found two days later, buried at a depth of 1.5 meters, about 150 meters from his mother.