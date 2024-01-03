Pallas Avalanche | Local guide: The conditions were harsh

In Pyhäkuru, Pallas has steep parts, almost vertical, and avalanches happen every year.

Local guide and entrepreneur Tuomo Laakso says that he saw on Tuesday evening when the police and other participants were looking for the missing in the terrain of Pallas Pyhäkuru.

Two people who were on a ski hike, a mother and a child, got caught in an avalanche on Tuesday. The mother has been found deadthe child is still being sought.

There is no exact information yet on the location of the accident and the avalanche in Pyhäkuru.

“The weather was harsh. It looked bad. It was sleeting and a lot of snow had accumulated there. If it's 20 degrees below zero below the fell, you can know what it's like in the fell when it's still windy,” says Laakso.

Laakso considers it possible that the ski hiker's ski came off. He says that he knows the risk associated with the ski coming off and disappearing on the slope if there is still a strong wind and gust in the area.

“They have happened. It's miserable to go for a walk on the slopes. There is half a meter of snow. When you lose your skis, the means are reduced,” says Laakso.

He also says that he heard that the hikers would have had time to call the emergency center and tell them about it.

Laakso also remembers how another fatal accident happened in the area last year. The young man froze to death when, according to Laakso, he was apparently exhausted, wet and had not been able to start a fire.