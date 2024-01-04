Pallas Avalanche | A 12-year-old boy caught in an avalanche has been found dead

On Tuesday, a mother and child got caught in an avalanche while on a ski hike in Pallas. A 12-year-old boy caught in an avalanche was found dead in Pyhäkuru. The mother was found dead already on Tuesday evening.

AT THE PALLASTURTUR the missing child has been found dead, says the Lapland Police Department. The boy was found on Thursday around 11:30.

The child was found on Thursday in Pyhäkuru near the place where his mother was found.

“The course of events after the emergency call is hardly fully clear, but very poor weather conditions combined with an avalanche seem to have caused this sad and unusual accident in Finland. I would like to thank everyone who participated in the search operation”, head of investigation, crime commissioner Kirsi Huhtamäki says in the police announcement.

The police said on Wednesday that the mother called the emergency center around 2 pm on Tuesday asking for help for herself and her child due to bad weather.

On a ski hike a mother and a 12-year-old child were caught in an avalanche that happened on Tuesday afternoon in Muonio's Pallastunturi. An avalanche was observed in the area, which was about 400 meters wide.

The search was expanded during Tuesday evening and the woman was found dead under the avalanche at 10 pm on Tuesday.

Huhtamäki, the investigation director of the Lapland police, described Tuesday's conditions as dangerous in some places on Wednesday afternoon. About 22 degrees of frost and strong wind were measured in Pallastuntur on Tuesday afternoon and evening around the time of the avalanche. The wind was blowing around 13 meters per second from early afternoon, with gusts up to 16 meters per second.

A child the search continued on wednesday and thursday in addition to tuesday. The Lapland Police Department announced earlier on Thursday that the child is being searched for in the Pyhäkuru area of ​​Pallastunturi.

In addition to the police and rescue services, Vapepa volunteers have participated in the search. The Border Guard and a rescue helicopter were also involved in the search.

Mother and child were from Korsnäs in Ostrobothnia. The dead woman was a physical education teacher who worked at a school in Vaasa. The school principal confirmed to HS on Wednesday that the dead woman was their employee. The child found dead was the teacher's son.

According to social media, the woman was an active fitness enthusiast and adventure sports enthusiast. Just before Christmas, he said that he was going to camouflage skiing in the Hetta-Pallas area after Christmas.

The police continue to investigate the case to find out the cause of death, the details of which are to be kept secret. The police are still at the search site in Pyhäkuru on Thursday and are asking outsiders to avoid the area.

The news is updated.