Raffaele Palladino doesn’t fit. And he replies to José Mourinho after he heard him attacking Daniele Chiffi, the Monza-Roma referee, despite the fact that he got his first disqualification as a coach just last night. “I’m just sorry I can’t hug my friend Juric at the next match,” said the Monza coach looking at the away game at Turin on Sunday.

HARD REPLY

Palladino doesn’t share anything about Mourinho’s attack on Chiffi: “In my opinion he was among the best referees, he didn’t do anything wrong. If anything, I was angry with the fourth official. I’ve never seen an opposing bench protest like the one today, it’s It was a scandalous thing. I gave more energy to them than to what was happening on the pitch.”