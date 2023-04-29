“Dedicated to Berlusconi. My renewal? Let’s close as best we can and then we’ll talk about the future. Well done, now head to Rome to give continuity to our work”

Monza wins again and doesn’t stop. Two slaps against Spezia, 44 points in the league. Raffaele Palladino is over the moon: “We are now a mature team, all good, but head to Roma to give continuity. We want to dedicate these results to president Berlusconi, we hope to be able to embrace him again soon”. The Serie A revelation coach, fresh from three wins in a row against Inter, Fiorentina and Spezia, will challenge José Mourinho: “Everything is new for me, every Sunday is a great emotion: I try to learn from everyone and grow together with the team. Mourinho made football history, his Inter were very strong. I’ll try to get my revenge.” On the renewal, which isn’t there yet: “We have managers who have made football history and have great ambitions. The goal now is to end the season in the best possible way and then we’ll think about the future.” See also Curva Nord, ashamed as in the derby: anti-Semitic chants from the fans again

By Gregory — A few words for Di Gregorio, Monza’s number one, protagonist of yet another top-level match: “He’s a phenomenal goalkeeper who saved the result. I have to congratulate him. Afterwards we were good at putting our game principles into play, “We have a big heart and we never drop in intensity. It’s not easy to do a similar streak in Serie A. OK, congratulations, but we must already think about Roma.” Palladino also spoke about his football and what he wants to convey: “Today it’s important to occupy space. Our full-backs enjoy playing in this way. We try to impose our game beyond who plays, everyone knows what to do We reached a very high level in the non-possession phase.”

Naples — The last point is for Naples, the city where Palladino grew up, now one step away from the Scudetto: “I have my family there. There’s a festive atmosphere and I’m happy, this path has been built over the years. I congratulate the club, Spalletti and the team. This championship is well deserved.” See also F4 | Victory in comeback for Antonelli in Race 1 at Spa

