Palladino, Galliani dismisses Juventus and the big names: “Stay in Monza”

Adriano Galliani blocks Palladino at Monza. “We shook hands with Palladino, he will stay another year at Monza – the words of the CEO to Ansa – We will meet next week, you will see that an agreement will be found to extend. We have never talked about money, but I reasonably trust that Palladino will stay in Monza”. In the last few hours, rumors had circulated about the interest of the big name (including Juventus in the event of an early divorce with Allegri) in the coach who led the team Berlusconi to salvation, but Galliani closes the speeches: Palladino and Monza will go on for another year together.

Palladino: “I’m fine in Monza. There is a relationship of esteem, friendship and trust with Galliani and Berlusconi”

“I feel great in Monza, I’m grateful to the club. I don’t want to talk about the future, I’m focused on these 6 games. With Galliani and Berlusconi there is a relationship of esteem, friendship and trust. There’s no problem but I’m thinking about the team, we’ll decide everything else at the end of the championship.” Palladino replied at a distance. The rumors that would like him on the bench of some big names, Juventus in the lead, next year? “Sometimes I read, other times I let it go. It’s nice, it stimulates me because I work 10-12 hours a day. We are working well and I myself still have a lot to learn to understand where they have put me in difficulty. I’m still doing the coaching course, I have to learn a lot and the voices don’t distract me. I’m focused on my players and that’s it.”

Palladino of Monza is the manager of the month in Serie A for April

The Coach of the Month award for April was awarded to Monza coach Raffaele Palladino. The awarding of the trophy will take place in the pre-match of Monza-Roma, scheduled for Wednesday 3 May 2023 at 21.00 at the “U-Power Stadium” in Monza. The award was assigned by a jury made up of directors of sports newspapers who evaluated the individual coaches on the basis of technical-sport criteria and the quality of play expressed by their teams, as well as the behaviour/fair play held during matches. Matchdays 28 to 32 of Serie A TIM 2022/2023 were considered for the final calculation.

“In his first season as a coach in Serie A TIM Raffaele Palladino immediately established himself as one of the most talented coaches in the league – declared Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Lega Serie A -. In fact, since the Campania coach sat on the Monza bench, the Brianza players have won 43 points in 26 games, an average for a club with European ambitions, thanks to a fast and pragmatic game and the optimal use of the entire squad disposition. With three consecutive victories in Aprile against Inter, Fiorentina and Spezia, Palladino led his team to safety well in advance, earning him the award for best coach of the month for the first time in the history of the club.”

