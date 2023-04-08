The Brianza coach: “We were in full command of the second half and in the overall 90 minutes I think we deserved the victory”

“We are sorry because we wanted to give victory to our president, but we are convinced that we have interpreted his spirit. Just like him, we fought like lions until the 90th minute and only that penalty took away the satisfaction of the three points”. After the draw in Udine, the Monza coach Raffaele Palladino was not satisfied: “We leave with regret, staying ahead on 2-1 until the 90th minute here in Udine is a very positive sign”.

And on the penalty provoked by Petagna and which led to Udinese’s draw, he adds: “He entered with the right mentality, he was very calm and eager to do well, he had family members here in Udine. I will never criticize the referees, I made a promise. At the end of the game, Galliani and I were very angry: in our opinion, the two key episodes were not interpreted with the same judgment criterion”. See also He borrows a million euros from his comrades and disappears: the mystery of Hloušek

The analysis — Palladino then analyzes the match: “In the first half we got off to a good start then we conceded on a misreading, we didn’t perceive the danger and we opened up about their counterattacks. But we were good at staying in the match and scored a great second putting everything on the field. We were in complete control of the match, in the two restarts we weren’t good at knocking out Udinese. And then there was the final penalty”. On the choice to replace Sensi, he explains: “I don’t think it’s a problem with the individual, we were in full command of the second half, and in the overall 90 minutes I think we deserved the victory”.

April 8, 2023 (change April 8, 2023 | 15:53)

