Hertha BSC loses a real home grown. Palko Dardai, son of Hertha legend Pal and active for the old lady since 2011, is moving to Hungary with immediate effect.
Hungarian club MOL Fehervar FC announced the signing of the 21-year-old on Tuesday. Dardai made his Bundesliga debut for Hertha in April 2018 and has since played a total of nine times in the German upper house, but the youngster did not make his final breakthrough. Most recently, the Hungarian was only active for the reserve in the Regionalliga Nordost, which is why he decided to change the scene.
“The opportunity to play is very important to me now. I will do my best to spend as much time on the field as possible,” said Dardai after joining Fehervar. “I had offers from Austria and the Netherlands, among others, but I wanted to continue my career at Vidi. I know Hungarian football, I know the area around Székesfehérvár. Of course, it wouldn’t sound authentic that I’ve been a Vidi fan since I was a child but I know the club well. “
