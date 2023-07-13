Thursday, July 13, 2023
Pälkäne | A minibus and a car collided, six were taken for further treatment

July 13, 2023
Pälkäne | A minibus and a car collided, six were taken for further treatment

A minibus and a car crashed in the afternoon in Pälkäne. Six people who were on board the vehicles have been taken for further treatment.

In Pirkanmaa A head-on collision between a minibus and a car has happened in Pälkäne around four o’clock in the afternoon, according to the Pirkanmaa rescue service.

The accident happened on road 12, about 500 meters from the Lastenlinna intersection in the south direction.

Six people in the vehicles have been injured and taken to further treatment, the rescue service says.

There is no information on the severity of the injuries. The road is closed to traffic.

