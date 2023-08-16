Today the Palio di Siena dell’Assunta is being run. Contrada del Drago also won the dress rehearsal of the race on August 16, 2023, dedicated to the Assumption of the Madonna. In Piazza del Campo the Vitzichesu horse ridden by the jockey Andrea Coghe known as Tempesta made the Dragon triumph for the third time in three days, after winning the first and second trials (the third and fourth trials were not contested due to a sudden storm which in the afternoon of 14 August made the tufa track impassable).

The program today provides for the clearing of the track at 16.10 and at 16.50 the historic procession will enter Piazza del Campo. At 7 pm the horses will leave the Cortile del Podestà of the Palazzo Pubblico to start the race. As for the Palio of 2 July, the live television and online broadcast of the traditional Sienese appointment will be on La7.

The Municipality of Siena has announced the list of guests of the Palio dell’Assunta, who will watch the race from the three-mullioned windows of the Palazzo Pubblico. On the list stands out the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè, who will be welcomed by the mayor Nicoletta Fabio. Santanchè will see the Palio live for the first time. The parliamentarians Tiziana Nisini, Chiara Tenerini, Erica Mazzetti, Andrea Mascaretti, Stefano Maullu and Claudio Borghi are also expected. The list also includes Simone Tiribocchi, a former Serie A footballer currently a sports commentator for Dazn, the Parma commissioner Maurizio di Domenico, Danilo Petrucci, a champion motorcycling driver, Duccio Marsili, multiple international racing skating champion.

There are seven districts that will compete by right for the conquest of the drapery designed in pop style by the artist Marco Lodola: Torre, Drago, Bruco, Pantera, Oca, Aquila and Istrice. The three remaining Contrade, namely Tartuca, Chiocciola and Giraffa were drawn on 9 July.